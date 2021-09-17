Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Haryana Police on Friday said it seized 28,230 prohibited medicines and 104 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits during a raid at a house in Karnal district.

“A police team got a tip-off that accused Kamal Sikka, who has been supplying prohibited medicines for a long time, has brought a large quantity of intoxicants, MTP kits and other banned medicines from Delhi,” a statement by the police said.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

“The input was that he has kept some medicines at home and went to supply the rest to someone,” it added.

Based on the credible input, a police team, along with drug control authorities, conducted a raid at the house in New Premnagar. A search by the team led to the seizure of the prohibited medicines and MTP kits, police said.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: Finance Ministry Extends Concessional Tax Rates on COVID-19 Drugs Till December 31; 5% GST Levied on Food Delivery Apps.

“During initial probe, it was revealed that accused Kamal Sikka is involved in illegal trade of bringing prohibited medicines from Delhi at cheap prices and supplying them at higher rates. The accused had brought these banned medicines from Delhi in the train.

“The investigation also revealed that the accused was earlier arrested in 2015 by the Karnal police with prohibited medicines. He came out of the jail a few months back after serving a five-year sentence,” they said.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)