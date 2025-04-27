Cricket

India News | Police Start Probe into 'pro-Pakistan' Slogans at RJD's Candlelight March over Pahalgam Attack

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An investigation was initiated into allegations of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at a candlelight march organised by the RJD in Bihar's Lakhisarai district against the Pahalgam terror attack, police said on Sunday.

India News | Police Start Probe into 'pro-Pakistan' Slogans at RJD's Candlelight March over Pahalgam Attack

Lakhisarai, Apr 27 (PTI) An investigation was initiated into allegations of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised at a candlelight march organised by the RJD in Bihar's Lakhisarai district against the Pahalgam terror attack, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the RJD's candlelight march held on Saturday went viral on social media, showing a section of people raising pro-Pakistan slogans, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said the investigation was started, taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video.

"An investigation has been started into the allegations that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by a section of workers of a political party during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in the town on Saturday. Investigators are examining the authenticity of the video. Strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty," he said.

District RJD president Kalicharan Das said it was a sheer "mistake" by some party workers.

"I was also part of the protest march. Every party worker shouted slogans against Pakistan," he said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

