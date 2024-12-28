Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) Poppy straw and spirit worth a total of Rs 3.4 crore have been seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in separate incidents and eight people arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed two peddlers and seized over six quintals of poppy straw, estimated to be worth Rs 1.9 crore, from a truck on NH-33 near Charhi Ghati on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

The consignment was being taken to Rajasthan from Bundu forest in Ranchi for manufacturing opium, he said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said a checking drive was launched on Friday night, when police intercepted a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number and seized 606 kg of poppy straw from it.

Two persons, identified as Ramesh Kumar from Rajasthan's Barmer and Suresh Bishnoi from Pali, were arrested.

A case under sections of NDPS act was registered with Charhi police station area.

In another raid in Charhi police station area on Friday night, police seized a large quantity of spirit and arrested six persons hailing from Punjab, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The spirit, estimated to be worth at 1.50 crore, was being taken from Hazaribag to Bihar for manufacturing liquor in the dry state. A case was registered in this regard, the SP added.

