Unnao (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei put up outside a house in Maurawan town here was removed after police intervention, officials said on Sunday.

A police team on routine patrolling spotted the poster in Sayyedabada Mohalla, they said. The personnel approached the house owners and persuaded them to take it down, they said.

They complied and removed the poster themselves. As a result, no case has been registered, officials said.

Circle Officer (Purwa) Ajay Kumar Singh said there was no tension in the area and the situation is completely normal.

