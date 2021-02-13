Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, posters were found against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice-President Joseph Vazhackan in Muvattupuzha, stating he is "the killer of Congress" in the constituency.

Joseph is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Muvattupuzha legislative constituency.

On Saturday, the posters were found at various places in Muvattupuzha with a caption 'Save Congress' and they read, "He is the killer of Congress in Muvattupuzha. We do not want this group manager."

However, Vazhackan said that either the political rivals or a Public Relations (PR) agency is behind all this, adding "I will not say that they were appointed by the Congress leaders. No congress activist in Muvattupuzha will write anything against me."

"Congress is a party with many leaders and more than one person may want this seat. I do not think they will do this," he added.

KPCC Vice President said the party will decide where he should contest or not.

"I am 101 per cent party man. The party decides whether I should contest or not. I will contest wherever the party will ask me to do so. If the party will ask me to give the seat to anyone else, I will do that," Vazhackan said.

The Kerala Assembly elections are set to take place in April this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)