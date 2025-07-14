New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, graced the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Monday, according to a President's Secretariat statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the President was pleased to note that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has grown significantly over the last 12 years. She said that, whether it be patient care, medical research, or social welfare activities, this Institute has earned many accolades and has won the hearts of the people of Odisha and neighbouring states, such as West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and others.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

As per the statement, the President was happy to note that the World Health Organisation has recognised the excellence of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, with the Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium QIP Award for maintaining high standards in surgical instrument and implant reprocessing. The Institute has also received the National Kayakalpa Award for exceptional sanitation and other hospital services for five consecutive years.

The President said that AIIMS, established in various parts of the country, are providing healthcare through the latest medical science and experienced doctors. People are getting quality medical facilities at a low cost in these institutes. She expressed confidence that India will become a leading healthcare destination in the world, thanks to the success of AIIMS.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 83.66% Voters in State To Be Included in Draft Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

The President stated that research in medical science is making treatment easier. The occurrence of many epidemics has decreased. The burden of diseases like smallpox, leprosy, polio, and tuberculosis is no longer as severe as it was before. For this, doctors, researchers, health and social workers, and governments deserve praise.

The President said that depression is becoming a major issue in society. Apart from medicine, awareness is also necessary to treat depression. A lifestyle change can provide mental peace. She said that yoga and pranayama could be helpful in mental health. She urged doctors to make people aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

The President stated that obesity, a lifestyle disease, is also a matter of concern. One can overcome this disease through a disciplined routine, improved eating habits, and regular exercise. She advised doctors to create awareness in society about this issue.

The President advised doctors to focus on solving local problems. She stated that two diseases are prevalent in the tribal society: Japanese Encephalitis and Sickle Cell Anaemia. The government has taken several steps in this direction. Doctors should conduct as much research as possible to develop effective treatments for these diseases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)