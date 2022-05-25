New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to attend a host of programmes, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The president will leave Delhi on Wednesday evening and return to the national capital on Sunday, the statement said.

Also Read | Waghdoh, Maharashtra's Oldest Tiger, Dies of Old Age at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators' Conference-2022, being organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

On Friday, "he will grace the 125th year celebrations of Kai Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust in Pune, Maharashtra".

Also Read | Meta Releases AI Platform To Develop Prosthetics Along With Realistic 3D Avatars.

The president will address a function -- "One-Nation - One Health System is the need of Hour" -- being organised by the Arogya Bharati in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

On the same day, he will also launch various health infrastructure projects of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal, the statement said.

Kovind will inaugurate the 59th Mahaadhiveshan of Akhil Bharatiya Ayurved Mahasammelan in Ujjain on Sunday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)