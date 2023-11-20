Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that President Droupadi Murmu will begin her visit to Odisha today.

Giving details about her visit, the Union Minister said that the President will lay the foundation stone of the Central Government's Eklavya School, followed by a visit to her native village later in the day.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Two People, Including Engineer, Died While Demoulding World's Largest Bell at Kota's Chambal Riverfront.

On Tuesday, the senior BJP leader further informed the President that will also lay the foundation stone for developmental projects in the state.

"Then she will arrive in South Odisha from where she will reach Sambalpur," he said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain in ‘Severe’ Category in National Capital, No Respite for Residents From Toxic Air (See Pic and Video).

An official press release issued on Sunday said that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22.

On November 20, President Murmu will attend the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers' Association at Baripada.

On November 21, she will inaugurate a Skill Training Centre at Pahadpur village. Subsequently, she will visit Badampahar Railway station from where she will flag off three new trains (Badampahar- Tatanagar MEMU; Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express; and Badampahar - Shalimar Weekly Express); inaugurate new Rairangpur Postal Division; release a commemorative cover of Rairangpur Postal Division; and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station. She will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur in the Badampahar-Shalimar Express. On the same evening, the President will attend the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, the official release said.

On November 22, President Murmu will launch the National Education Campaign - New Education for New India, organized by Brahma Kumaris, Sambalpur at Sambalpur. Later, the President will visit Puttaparthi where she will attend the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)