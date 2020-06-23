New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has bridged the development gap of 6 decades in just 6 years.

"During the UPA government, the Prime Minister never even met the Chief Ministers. PM Modi met with all Chief Ministers 6 times to discuss coronavirus situation and took suggestions from all. PM Modi has been able to bridge the development gap of 6 decades in 6 years," he said while addressing the Assam Jan Samvad virtual rally on Tuesday.

Also Read | Goa Reports 45 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Rises to 909: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

"Remember the year 2014 that was plagued with policy paralysis, there was an atmosphere of despair, the administration was in a poor state without any vision and India was counted among one of the most corrupt countries. Now, India is proudly one of the strongest nations of the world," he said.

On the government's initiatives to tackle the covid-19 situation, Nadda said "India did not manufacture a single PPE kit when the lockdown was announced. Now, we are producing 4.5 lakhs PPE kits per day. Before the lockdown, the doubling rate of cases was 3 days, now it is 17 days. Before lockdown, we had a testing capacity of 1500 samples, now we are testing 1.5 lakhs samples, daily."

Also Read | Okram Ibobi SIngh, Former Manipur CM, Summoned by CBI in Rs 332 Crore Misappropriation Case Amid Political Crisis in State.

"Before the lockdown, we had not any dedicated COVID hospital, now we have 1000 COVID dedicated hospital, 2 lakhs beds, 30,000 ICU units. We have done all this during the lockdown time," he added.

Nadda said BJP is now using digital tools to reach out to the people amid the situation arising due to coronavirus.

"Till now we have done 35 virtual rallies, and today we are organizing 36th rally in Assam. Crore of people directly connect to us using digital platforms," he said.

"When the lockdown was imposed, we all thought about how will activities of the party go on? how will we serve crores of people? Will the party also undergo a lockdown? But I am happy that party used digital medium to encourage lakhs of workers to serve crores of people," he added.

BJP president lauded the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against COVID-19.

"When Modi took the decision of lockdown, 'A bold step has been taken at the right time', said WHO about lockdown in India. PM Modi announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and United Nation said that it is one of the perfect packages has been given by PM Modi. World Bank said this is the right decision at right time. WHO said that PM Modi has taken care of the country on health and economic aspects," he added.

Nadda further said that Prime Minister Modi has started the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan and give Rs 50,000 crore for it in which jobs will be given to workers who have returned to their homes 116 districts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)