New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Headquarters Chief Engineer (Project) BRAHMANK continues to exemplify professionalism, foresight, and operational dedication in advancing critical infrastructure and connectivity in the North Eastern region.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support national strategic objectives, the project undertook a series of events for Global Campaign #23for23: "23 Minutes for Snow Leopards" to enhance awareness for both the species and fragile ecosystems, as well as to celebrate animal-human coexistence and their habitat protection across all its field units, according to a release from the Defence PRO.

In a display of commitment to environmental stewardship and ecological awareness, Project BRAHMANK actively participated in the global campaign #23for23: 23 Minutes for Snow Leopards on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day, observed on 23 October 2025.

The initiative, launched under the aegis of the Directorate General Border Roads (DGBR) and aligned with the Ministry of Defence, aims to promote awareness and community involvement in protecting the endangered snow leopard and its fragile high-altitude ecosystem.

As part of the campaign, allied units under CE (P) BRAHMANK organised a community engagement programme in collaboration with forest officials, local rangers, and village representatives. The interaction focused on enhancing cooperation between local communities and field agencies for snow leopard conservation.

Key discussions addressed coexistence strategies, livestock protection, compensation mechanisms, and the importance of preserving mountain habitats that support the snow leopard population.

In addition to community outreach, the personnel of HQ CE (P) BRAHMANK and its field detachments participated in various activities while giving significance to Number 23, including group walks, yoga, and team runs, symbolising their dedication to the theme 23 Minutes for Snow Leopards".

The theme was aptly followed, with '23 Minutes of Group Walk & Team Run' by BRO personnel conducted in the morning, followed by '23 Minutes of Yoga Session' at the project's Multi-Purpose Hall.

The evening also saw active participation from families, who joined the Plantation Drive of 23 Fruit Trees of varied kinds. These activities reinforced the organisation's message of harmony between human development and environmental responsibility. (ANI)

