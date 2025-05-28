Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday attached two thatched houses, valuing about Rs six lakh, belonging to two notorious drug peddlers in Samba district, an official said.

The houses belonging to Bagh Ali and Kago, both residents of Rakh Barotian village of Vijaypur tehsil, were attached under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada' Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

He said the accused were named in two separate FIRs registered under the NDPS Act at police station Vijaypur in 2024 and 2025.

“The residential houses were identified as illegally acquired property by the drug peddlers during the course of the investigation,” the spokesman said.

Also Read | Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit: Lokpal Gives Clean Chit to Former SEBI Chief on Hindenburg Research Report, Calls Charges Baseless.

He said the action demonstrates the police's ongoing commitment to dismantle the drug trade by targeting illegal assets and deterring future offenders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)