Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Pepsu Road Transport Corporation withdrew the instructions given to remove pictures of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh assassination case convict Jagtar Singh Hawara from its buses following a protest lodged by several Sikh bodies.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) had also protested at the PRTC head office in Patiala on Monday.

In its letter on July 6, the state-owned transport undertaking had sought the removal of the pictures.

Five days later, the PRTC wrote another letter stating that some religious organisations objected to its earlier letter and had said that their sentiments had been hurt. Then, it announced to withdraw its July 6 letter.

Earlier, the office of the additional director general of police (law and order) had on June 28 written to commissioners of police and SSPs over the issue.

The ADGP letter pointed out that the pictures of Bhindranwale and Hawara were found on three buses of Sangrur, Bathinda and Barnala.

It had said that with this a section of society can have objections and hold a protest over this issue.

Bhindranwale was killed along with his armed followers during the Operation Bluestar carried out by the Army to flush out militants holed up in the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

Portraits of many other Sikh militants, including that of Bhindranwale, are already on display at the Sikh museum in Amritsar.

