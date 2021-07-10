Puducherry, Jul 10 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported 134 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,18,831, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Services said on Saturday.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 6,045 samples, Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 96 fresh infections while Karaikal registered 25, followed by Mahe (7) and Yanam (6).

The Health department Director said a 68-year old woman succumbed to the virus in Karaikal in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Saturday pushing the death toll to 1,769.

The number of active cases stood at 1,573 with 230 in hospitals and remaining 1,343 in home isolation, he added.

Mohan Kumar said 255 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours and added that the overall recoveries in the Union Territory stood at 1,15,489.

He said that the test positivity rate was 2.22 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.19 per cent respectively on Saturday.

The Health Department has so far vaccinated 37,509 healthcare workers and 22,926 frontline workers.

He said 4,12,376 people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far.

In all, 5,73,026 people have been vaccinated in the union territory.

Meanwhile, the Health Department on Saturday launched the three-day second vaccination festival which was inaugurated by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a health centre in the neighbouring coastal village of Veerampattinam.

The first such festival was held for six days from June 16 and around one lakh people were inoculated under this special drive in June, a spokesperson of the Health Department said.

Vaccination would be free of cost and would be done at all the primary health centres, government hospitals and designated centres, the spokesperson said.PTI Cor SS

