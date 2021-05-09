Puducherry, May 9: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman of the Health Department here told P T I that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Maharashtra Reports 48,401 New COVID-19 Cases, 572 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Cases Dip Further to 2,395.

He left for Chennai in the evening. Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.

