Puducherry, Sep 30 (PTI) Puducherry on Friday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,74,602.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the Health Department tested and collected 1,152 samples during which the fresh cases surfaced.

He said Puducherry region accounted for 27 fresh cases while Karaikal reported 10, Yanam five cases and Mahe one case.

Sriramulu said there were 297 active cases which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 293 people in home quarantine.

Seventy-five patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries count stood at 1,72,331.

The Director said no fresh fatality took place and the COVID-19 death toll in the UT remained unchanged at 1,974.

The test positivity rate was 3.73 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.70 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has administered 22,24,994 jabs till now that comprised 9,93,213 first doses, 8,52,520 second doses and 3,79,261 booster doses.

