Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fresh case of alleged illegal sale of government land has been reported in Pune district, days after a similar incident surfaced in Mundhwa. This time, the matter involves the sale and purchase of 15 acres and 32 gunthas (6.32 hectares) of government land belonging to the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department, located in Tathawade near Wakad.

According to police, despite the land being officially owned by the Animal Husbandry Department, the transaction was executed using outdated 7/12 extracts and land records. A case has been registered against 26 persons, including the sub-registrar who cleared the registration and those involved in the sale and purchase.

Also Read | Voter List Revision Hearing: 'Aadhaar Not Being Used to Add, Delete Names From Voter List', Election Commission Tells Supreme Court.

The complaint was filed by Dr Amol Sharad Aher, in-charge farm manager at the Government Animal Breeding Centre, Tathawade, at the Dapodi Police Station. Based on his complaint, police have booked 26 accused, including buyers Kapil Chhotam Fakir and Sayyed Faiyyaz Meer Azimuddin, and Joint Sub-Registrar Vidya Shankar Bade-Sangale.

Police said the alleged unauthorised sale of land in Survey No. 20 at Tathawade came to light during an inspection earlier this month. The accused reportedly claimed that the land once belonged to Heramb Pandharinath Gupchup. However, the existing 7/12 extract clearly mentions that the land is under the possession of the Animal Husbandry Commissioner and prohibits any sale or purchase without prior government sanction.

Also Read | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates AI Centre of Excellence in Nagaland To Boost Skilling and Training.

Despite this, the land was sold for Rs 33 crore, using old land records. The deed was registered on January 9, 2025, at the Sub-Registrar's office (Haveli 17) in Dapodi by Joint Sub-Registrar Vidya Shankar Bade-Sangale.

After the department noticed the transaction, it lodged a police complaint at Dapodi Police Station of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, seeking action against the sub-registrar and others involved in the alleged fraudulent deal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)