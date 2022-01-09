Pune, Jan 9 (PTI) Pune on Sunday recorded 6,464 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate, or infections detected per 100 tests, of 19 per cent, taking the district's tally to 11,90,140, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Instructs Officials to Ensure Adequate Health Infrastructure, Maintain Coordination With States.

He said 4,029 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,535 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 591 in rural areas and 148 in cantonment limits.

Also Read | BSF Airlifts 3 Patients For Medical Attention From Snow-Bound Tangdhar Sector in J&K’s Kupwara, Watch Video.

As on Sunday, the district has 1,310 patients admitted in hospitals, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)