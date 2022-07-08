Chandigarh [India], July 8 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Punjab Minister Vijay Singla in a corruption case.

On May 24, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Singla from his Cabinet following corruption charges against him.

Also Read | #Congress MLA Zameer Ahamad Khan Stated That the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet Locality of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Shortly after that, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.

Also Read | Puducherry Shocker: Man Arrested After He Sets Wife Ablaze Over Family Dispute; Daughter Dies Trying to Save Mother.

According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding a 1 per cent commission from the officials for contracts and he also later confessed to them.

The Mohali court, on May 27, sent the former AAP leader and Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.

In an FIR filed on May 24, the sacked Minister Singla was accused of taking bribes through his OSD Pradeep Kumar.

A case was registered at Phase-8 police station of Mohali against Singla for demanding a bribe from Superintending Engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in Mohali.

According to the FIR, on May 20, Rs 10 lakh was demanded from SE Rajinder Singh and he was asked to pay a commission of 1 per cent of further allotments.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder had told ANI, "In a recording, Minister Singla was talking about giving Rs 5 lakh to OSD Pradeep Kumar, Simultaneously Rajinder is asking Pradeep Kumar about sparing his career."

Speaking at a Press Conference, back then in May in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people."

Earlier, in the year 2015, the Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his Ministers in a corruption case, the Punjab CMO had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)