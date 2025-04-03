Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has announced the launch of the Mukyamatri Teerth Yatra Yojna, a new pilgrimage initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This scheme, aimed at people over the age of 50, will be fully funded by the State government, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.

"The State government, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, has decided to organize 'Teerth Yatra' under a new scheme - Mukyamatri Teerth Yatra Yojna - for people of the State over the age of 50 years," Cheema stated, introducing the initiative.

"An amount of Rs 100 crore has been allotted for this scheme. The Yatra will be free of cost, and air-conditioned, along with the arrangements of food and drinks," he said.

Cheema highlighted that this scheme would not only provide financial support but would also encourage a sense of community among the people of Punjab.

"This is a big decision for the Punjab people. The decision by the government will help all people over the age of 50 to travel with a subsidy of funds," he said.

He also expressed confidence in the success of the program, adding, "There is an amount of funding that will help with this pilgrimage, and it is expected to be very successful."

The registration for the scheme will begin at the end of April, with the travel arrangements set to follow shortly after. "The registration for this journey will start at the end of April, and the travel arrangements will begin with great support," Cheema confirmed.

The primary objective of the Yatra, according to Cheema, is to foster religious unity across the state. "The overall aim is to promote religious unity in Punjab," he said. "This is an important decision to encourage all religions to come together and support each other."

Cheema described the Yatra as an exciting opportunity for the people of Punjab, emphasizing its wide-reaching benefits. "The journey will be a great opportunity for the people of Punjab," he said. (ANI)

