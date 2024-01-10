Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with a packet weighing 515 grams and suspected to contain heroin from the outskirts of Dal Village in the Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

In an official release, the BSF, Punjab Frontier, informed that on the evening of January 9, acting on specific information regarding the sighting of a drone, a joint search operation was initiated by the border force and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Dal in the Tarn Taran district.

Also Read | Tripura Government Likely to Urge CBSE to Permit Tribal Students in State to Write in Roman Script for 'Kokborok' Exams.

"At approximately 06:30 pm, the troops successfully recovered a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China) along with a packet weighing 515 grams, suspected to contain heroin. The packet was meticulously wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached to the drone using a metal wire ring for suspension," the release stated.

"Yet another smuggling attempt of narcotics via drone was thwarted through the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police," the BSF noted in the release.

Also Read | International Drug Syndicate Busted: Police Arrest Iranian Man With Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore in Delhi, New International Route Unearthed.

In a similar incident on January 7, BSF personnel recovered a Pakistani drone used for cross-border smuggling during a search operation in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

The made-in-China drone was recovered from a farming field adjacent to Hazara Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur district.

"After receiving information regarding the presence of a drone, @BSF_Punjab launched a search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK, - MADE IN CHINA) used for cross-border smuggling from a farming field adjacent to village- Hazara Singh Wala, District - Ferozepur, Punjab," the BSF posted from its official handle on X.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the strenuous efforts of BSF," it added.

In another incident earlier, the BSF foiled a smuggling attempt in Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said.

"In the early hours of January 6th, 2024, at around 5:30 AM, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the border uncovered a dropping sound near the border fence in the proximity of Village-Daoke, District-Amritsar," the BSF informed through a press statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)