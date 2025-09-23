Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced a significant decision to ensure the financial security of retired employees of the state's Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. He directed that pensions for these employees will now be credited directly into their bank accounts before the 10th of every month, a move expected to benefit over 3,000 pensioners by providing timely and predictable disbursal of their dues.

In addition to this reform, Finance Minister Cheema also approved the release of pending arrears for employees and pensioners of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. The arrears will be disbursed in four instalments, following the policy framework already established for Punjab Government employees. This decision ensures parity and fairness in financial treatment, placing these employees on the same footing as their counterparts across other departments.

This step aligns with the Punjab Cabinet's decision taken in February 2025, which approved arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore for release to government employees and pensioners. The approved package included revised pay, pensions, and leave encashment from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022, as well as pending dearness allowance from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024. The arrears are being released in stages, offering much-needed relief and financial stability to employees and pensioners across the state.

The Finance Minister made the announcements during a high-level meeting with Ajit Balaji Joshi, Secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Department, along with senior officials. The meeting also reviewed several finance-related matters concerning the Rural Development and Panchayat Department.

Reiterating the AAP-led Punjab Government's commitment to transparency, fiscal discipline, and the welfare of its workforce, Finance Minister Cheema said that these decisions were not only about timely payments but also about upholding the dignity and rights of employees who have dedicated their service to the state.

He assured that the government will continue to take measures aimed at securing the financial and social well-being of both serving and retired employees. (ANI)

