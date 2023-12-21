Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Satwant Singh Mohi, a former MLA from Shatrana, has been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other remaining accused, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has also registered a case against the former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) chairman and its four ex-members for committing irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers (MO) during the years 2008-2009, an official statement said on Thursday.

"The accused nominated in this case include SK Sinha, Chairman (deceased), Brig (Retd) DS Grewal (deceased), Dr Satwant Singh Mohi, DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of Lal Singh, former minister, and Anil Sarin, a BJP spokesperson," a Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said.

The Vigilance Bureau said that in this regard, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered to constitute an SIT on November 22, 2013, to inquire into the whole matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of a total of 312 MOs by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212 posts.

"SIT, comprising of two members, namely MS Baali, Joint Commissioner CBI (retired), and Suresh Arora, then Director General Vigilance, has submitted its report in the High Court proving that the entire selection of 312 doctors in the years 2008-2009 was full of blatant irregularities," the spokesperson said.

He further informed that an FIR was lodged at Vigilance Bureau police station Patiala range under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of IPC against the then chairman and four members of the PPSC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

