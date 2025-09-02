Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Punjab government has ordered the closure of all 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3, citing inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations in the state.

Punjab Minister Aman Arora shared a post on his official 'X' handle, informing about the development.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions and prevailing flood-like situations, all 43 Skill Development Centres-- running in association with PSDM-- will remain closed till September 3, 2025 to ensure the safety & well-being of all the stakeholders.CM Bhagwant Mann Govt is committed to ensure safety of people and their assets," the 'X' post said.

Earlier on September 1, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Union government to release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds, citing the grave flood situation that has devastated large parts of the state.

"Due to continuous rainfall in the mountains and our neighbouring states, a flood situation has arisen in Punjab. There is significant damage, but our Punjab Police is actively deployed on the ground. Our Chief Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister of the country, requesting the immediate release of the Rs 60,000 crore owed to us by the central government. So far, there has been no response from them, but today Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. We request all BJP leaders of Punjab to ensure the immediate release of our Rs 60,000 crore so that we can help the people of Punjab more effectively," Harpal Cheema told ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday said that the floods in the state have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock.

The Minister stated that, so far, 15,688 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052). To provide immediate relief, the state government has set up 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424). (ANI)

