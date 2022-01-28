Dr Manohar Singh Bassi filed his nomination from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate. (Photo/ANI)

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): Dr Manohar Singh Bassi, brother of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday filed his nomination for the assembly polls from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate.

Dr Manohar Singh Bassi had resigned from the post of Senior Medical Officer at Kharar Civil Hospital, Mohali in August 2021. Bassi Pathan assembly constituency is reserved for the scheduled caste category.

Channi's brother claims that he was posted at Nandpur Kalaur Primary Health Center during COVID-19 and he did a lot of work in the area, but he was transferred from there.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

