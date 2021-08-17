Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Punjab's infection tally crossed the 6,00,000-mark on Tuesday after the detection of 37 more COVID-19 cases, according to a state government bulletin.

The infection count now stands at 6,00,008, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meeting, Asks Officials to Take Measures for Safe Evacuation of Indian Nationals from Afghanistan.

One coronavirus-related fatality reported from Tarn Taran took the toll to 16,345.

The number of active cases dipped to 543 from 557 on Tuesday.

Also Read | CAIT Fears Afghanistan Crisis Will Impact Bilateral Trade Between Two Countries.

Faridkot reported five cases, followed by four each in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

With 49 recoveries from the infection, the COVID-19 recovery count reached 5,83,120 in Punjab, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported three cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 62,035, according to the medical bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 811 in the city.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh was 42 while the number of those who recovered from the infection stood at 61,182, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)