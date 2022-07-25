Coimbatore (TN), Jul 25 (PTI) A private school in the city has reportedly asked parents of students of the institution to sign an "indemnity bond", which has not gone down well with them.

While the parents expressed their displeasure over the move, the school claimed it was not compulsory.

The bond suggests the school is not responsible for any crime or untoward incidents happening to their students, sources in the school located on Avanashi Road said.

However, a few parents claimed the school was asking them to sign the bond or seek a transfer certificate instead and admit their children in other schools.

Meanwhile, the school sources said the management was not compelling parents to sign the bond, but was afraid that incidents similar to the one in Kallakurichi district should not be repeated and it was doing so only for the institution's safety.

So far, no complaint was lodged either with the administration, police or the education department, police said.

A 17-year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

This resulted in violence as protesters, demanding justice for the death of the girl student, went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised the school.

In the meanwhile, a class 12 girl student of a government-aided school near Tiruvallur was found dead on Monday on the premises of the institution-run hostel, police said. It has been reported that she died by suicide (hanging) and an FIR has been registered, police said.

