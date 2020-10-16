New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government's handling of coronavirus pandemic, saying that even Pakistan and Afghanistan controlled COVID better than India.

"Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India," he tweeted.

The Congress leader has repeatedly targeted the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party on various issues pertaining to governance, COVID-19 and the economy.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 321,877 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 40,026 in Afghanistan. However, it is important to note that they are significantly less populated countries when compared to India.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday. (ANI)

