Rahul Gandhi while performing a parikrama at the memorial of his father Rajiv Gandhi on Septemebr 7 (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit his late father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on May 21, for the very first time on the former Prime Minister's death anniversary, said the party sources on Thursday.

Earlier, Rahul had visited the memorial on September 7 for the first time ahead of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at a poll rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991. The blast killed at least 13 people and over 40 were injured. (ANI)

