New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday boarded a train for Udaipur from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station along with some other senior leaders of the party as he headed to the party's three-day 'Chintan Shivir'.

Gandhi was greeted with flowers and slogans by party workers as he reached the railway station in the evening.

Also Read | Srirangapatna Jamia Mosque Row Likely to Trigger Controversy in #Karnataka’s Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The former Congress chief was also welcomed by coolies at the Sarai Rohilla station and their delegation shared its concerns with him.

The Congress had booked two bogies of the train as many party leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, were travelling along with Gandhi in the train to attend the session from May 13 to May 15.

Also Read | WHO Must Be Reformed, India Ready to Play Key Role: PM Modi at 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

It will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)