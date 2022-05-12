Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday.

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Underlining the need for a coordinated response to combat future health emergencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the world must build a resilient global supply chain in the world order with a more flexible World Trade Organization (WTO).

Delivering an address at the 2nd Global Covid Summit on the theme 'Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness', PM Modi stressed on reformed World Health Organization (WHO) to build a resilient global health security architecture.

During his speech, PM Modi called for streamlining WHO's approval process for vaccines and therapeutics, to keep the supply chain stable and predictable. "As a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to play a key role in these efforts."

"A coordinated response is required to combat future health emergencies. We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines. WTO rules need to be more flexible. WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture," said PM Modi.

PM Modi participated in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister highlighted that India adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic.

"We made the highest ever allocation for our annual healthcare budget. Our vaccination program is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90 percent of the elderly population and more than 50 million children," he said.

PM also noted how India's genomics consortium has contributed significantly for the global database on the virus. "I am happy to share that we will extend this network to countries in our neighbourhood."

He also recalled how India last month laid the foundation of the WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. "It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies."

PM Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by Biden in September 2021. (ANI)

