Gurugram, Dec 27 (PTI) A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the Haryana health department raided a private hospital that was allegedly being run illegally at the Jamalpur chowk here and arrested two people, officials said on Tuesday.

The operator of the hospital, a BAMS doctor, was arrested along with one of his associates, they said, adding that an X-ray machine, which was being used without following norms and without a radiologist, was also sealed.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station.

According to a complaint submitted to police by Dr Pawan Chaudhary, SMO of Bhora Kalan, the flying squad team received information that the Vikas Hospital was being run illegally at the Jamalpur chowk. The raid at the facility was conducted on Monday evening.

"When the team raided the hospital, Vikas Yadav, a resident of Sampka village, was found sitting at the reception. Another person, also named Vikas, a resident of Khawaspur village, was there and he claimed to be a doctor. The doctor claimed that he not only treated people but also operated the X-ray machine and took blood samples," the complaint read.

When the members of the team asked the doctor for his documents, he produced a BAMS certificate. Asked about the radiologist, the accused failed to give an answer, the complaint said.

"There was no biological waste certificate to run the hospital...and no pharmacist for distribution of allopathic medicines. We have seized the kits, medicines, equipment present there, while the X-ray machine room was also sealed," it added.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the two accused under sections 15(2), 15(B) and 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bilaspur police station.

"The accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation," sub-inspector Trilok Chand, the investigating officer, said.

