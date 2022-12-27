A screengrab of the video shows the woman dragging her maid and forcing her to work. (Photo credits: Twitter/@ShivAroor)

Noida, December 27: Noida police have booked a woman for assaulting her housemaid in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 120, an official said on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the woman could be seen dragging her maid from the elevator by her hair, while the latter is fighting hard to escape from her clutches.

After the video went viral, the police also took to Twitter and wrote that necessary legal action has been intitated in the matter. Noida Shocker: Cleo County Society Resident Pulls and Drags Maid Out of Elevator To Work, Video Goes Viral; Case Registered.

Watch: Woman Assaults Housemaid in Elevator

Elevator CCTV captures what a resident of Noida’s upscale Cleo County society did to her domestic help, reportedly to force her to work. FIR registered. Full story on @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/SeyNKkyDtT — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 27, 2022

An FIR has also been registered on the basis of the information provided by the maid's father who alleged that his daughter was held hostage in the Cleo County society under the Phase-3 police station area, said the official. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Books Maid Service on ‘Book My Bai’ App, Rapes and Locks Her Up in His House; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Shefali Koul, the woman who is accused of assaulting the maid and holding her captive, claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and even added sleeping pills in her meals. Koul also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her claims.

