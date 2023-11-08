Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 8 (ANI): Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh resigned from his position on Wednesday.

Singh submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Pramila Malik here in the Odisha Assembly. The Speaker has accepted his resignation.

Also Read | 40% Indian Employees Set To Quit Job in Next Six Months Due to Poor Technology at Work: Report.

Rajanikant Singh said that he gave his resignation to focus on the organisational aspects of the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

"General elections are coming soon. That is why I have resigned because of this hindrance, as a deputy speaker is a constitutional post. I cannot go to the public with a party plan," Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi: Photographer Found Dead in Her Apartment in Patparganj, Police Says No Foul Play.

Singh has been serving as the Deputy Speaker of the House since 2019.

Rajanikant Singh is a BJD MLA from the Angul constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)