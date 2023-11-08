New Delhi, November 8: A 32-year-old woman photographer was found dead at her house in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that she died due to a sudden spike in blood pressure. According to police, the Madhu Vihar police station received information from Max Hospital, Patparganj that a woman namely Pooja, a resident of Neelkanth Apartment, Patparganj was brought dead.

"On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. The crime team of East District was called and the place of incident i.e. the bathroom of her house was inspected. During inquiry it was revealed that Pooja was living in a one room set up in the flat," said a senior police official. Bengaluru Shocker: 45-Year-Old Senior Geologist Found Dead With Throat Slit in Gokula Badavane Area, Investigation Underway.

"On Tuesday, her friend, who is a cameraman by profession, was calling her but was not getting a response from her. When four hours went by in this manner, her friend reached her residence and found the door locked from inside. He went inside the flat, where Pooja was lying unconscious in her bathroom," said the official. Punjab Shocker: Three Members of Family Strangled to Death in Tarn Taran District, Probe Underway.

On enquiry, it was revealed that she was staying alone and was working as Photographer at RK Studio, Madhu Vihar. "The inquest proceeding was initiated. The autopsy was conducted and as per autopsy, she expired due to sudden high BP. No foul play was found in her death," the official added.

