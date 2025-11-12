Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Tuesday expressed grief over the Delhi car blast that claimed eight lives, leaving several injured, calling the incident "sad".

Bairwa said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken thorough charge of the investigation, and those responsible will be exposed soon.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa said, "This is a very sad incident, and the kind of work that is being done--the Union Home Minister went and inspected it thoroughly, and by putting all the officers and the team to work, it will be exposed. And such terrorist incidents are being inspected, and it will all be exposed."

Earlier, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah held a candle march in Delhi on Tuesday, showing his solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast that happened on Monday evening.

In a show of solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast, the Traders and Beopar Mandal Association of Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir organised a candle march on Tuesday.

The protest was held to condemn the tragic incident that claimed several lives.

A local resident expressed strong opposition to the blast, saying, "This candle protest was organised to show that we strongly oppose the bomb blast incident that took place in Delhi yesterday. We have no words to condemn it. It is a murder of humanity. We always say that the murder of an innocent is the murder of humanity."

The protesters emphasised their support for the families of the victims, stating, "We want to give a message to the citizens of the country that we stand with the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday's incident. We don't want any such incident to be repeated either in Kashmir or in any other state."

One of the victims was Pankaj Sahni from Samastipur, Bihar. His aunt, Runa Devi, while speaking to ANI, said that the news of his nephew's death was received on Tuesday morning.

Sahni's aunt, Runa Devi, said, "We spoke to him three years ago. When we woke up this morning, I got the information that my nephew died in a blast... We got another call that his body had been recovered and sent to the hospital..." (ANI)

