Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 7 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Saturday formed the Guru Gorakhnath Board to identify the problems and issues plaguing the Jogi, Yogi, and Nath communities.

The Board will send suggestions to the state government on the basis of primary survey report in a bid to provide basic and necessary facilities to these backward classes.

Also Read | ‘Barbie’ Movie Tops $1 Billion in Box Office Ticket Sales.

Order to this effect were issued by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cleared the proposal to form the board.

Suggestions will be given to the state government on launching various schemes for the backward classes, coordinate with various departments with regard to implementation of ongoing schemes, and for the state's progress on the educational and economic fronts.

Also Read | Slovenia Seeks Help After Fatal Summer Floods.

Other suggestions including strengthening and renovating landmarks testifying to the state's religious and cultural heritage and monasteries; research on articles, books, literature, related to the society; concrete measures against social evils will also be presented to the state government.

The Board will have five non-official members — chairman, vice-chairman and three members — an official said.

Earlier, CM Gehlot inaugurated 'Mehangai Rahat Camp' at the Mahapura village of Sanganer in Jaipur district with an aim to provide people a measure of relief from inflation.

The state government is also working to raise general awareness on the public welfare schemes of the government, the chief minister said.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go polls later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)