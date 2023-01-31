Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 18.40 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art facility for prevention of cyber-related crimes, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The 'Centre for Cyber security, counter terrorism and anti-insurgency' is being established with the aim of prevention of cyber-related crimes and to create awareness among the general public, it said.

Also Read | Student Enrolments Went Up by 7.5% in 2020-21, AISHE Survey. For More Details, Watch the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 18.40 crore for the establishment and equipment for the centre, the statement said.

With the approval, state-level, range or commissionerate level and district-level labs will be developed under the centre, it said.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-23 Calls for Simpler Tax, Rules for Start-Up Shifting Base to India.

After contacting government agencies present in various states and countries, a software will be developed in the lab for cyber security, crime intelligence, research and prevention, the statement said.

The establishment of the centre will help in getting updated about new malwares, threats, and viruses. Along with this, training will also be done in the state-level lab for the latest updates about cybercrime, the statement added.

It can be mentioned that the state government has established cyber police stations in all the districts of the state and necessary equipment has also been provided to probe crimes, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)