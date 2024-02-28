Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Dargah Hazrat Maulana Ziauddin Shahe Vilayat located in Rajasthan's Jaipur seems to showcase the Ganga-Jamuna culture of Hindus and Muslims. People from different religions come to visit this Dargarh from various places, especially on Thursdays.

The Dargah was established about two hundred years ago. Although a mosque is also built on the premises of this Dargah, the Hindus coming to this place do not face any problem. Syed Ziauddin, the ruler of this place, said that everyone comes here and according to the principles of Sufism, they also keep Hindu brothers with them. And everyone together prays for peace.

Also Read | ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’: POCSO Court Sentences Transgender Person to Death for Kidnapping, Raping and Murdering Three-Month-Old Girl Child in Cuffe Parade in 2021.

It is believed that when Hazrat Maulana Ziauddin Saheb came to Jaipur, he started living in a tent. The information about this reached the Maharaj. Anyone who came from outside had to take a permit for his stay. The Maharaj sent his soldiers to Maulana Ziauddin Sahib. The soldiers illuded the reared cats as lions from a distance and the soldiers went and told this to the Maharaja.

After this, Maharaj himself went there to meet the Sufi saint. While talking to the Sufi saint he told him that he was getting late, he also had to worship and have darshan of his beloved Govind Dev Ji. Hearing this, the Sufi saint said that he would make sure that the darshan was done.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: IUML in Kerala Gets Two LS Seats; ET Mohammed Basheer To Contest From Malappuram, Abdusamad Samadani From Ponnani.

The Sufi saint asked him to close his eyes. After closing his eyes for a minute, the Sufi saint again asked Maharaj if he could open his eyes.

When Maharaj opened his eyes, he saw the idol of his idol Govind Dev Ji in front of him. After seeing this miracle of the Sufi saint, the king was very pleased and allowed him to stay there.

Today people of all religions visit this Dargah and offer prayers.

"Sufism teaches us cleanliness, not just physical but mental. Aspirants of Sufism learn to make their hearts and minds clean through spirituality. Such people don't have any ego problems and serve humanity," said Gaddi Nasheen Syed Ziauddin Ziya, a Sufi teacher.

"We just pray for the unity and farewell of everyone," says a visitor Aziz. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)