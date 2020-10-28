Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the disease to 1,877 in the state while 1,785 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,91,629, according to a health department bulletin.

The state has 15,708 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

According to it, 1,74,044 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection till now.

The COVID-19 death toll in Jaipur is 368, followed by 180 in Jodhpur; 138 each in Bikaner and Ajmer; 116 in Kota; 93 in Bharatpur; 74 in Pali; 69 in Udaipur; 56 in Nagaur; 55 in Sikar; 54 in Alwar; 35 in Barmer; 29 each in Dholpur and Rajsamand; 28 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

Of the fresh novel coronavirus cases, 331 were recorded in Jaipur, 280 in Bikaner, 177 in Jodhpur, 154 in Alwar, 113 in Sikar, 98 in Ajmer, 85 in Sriganganagar besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

