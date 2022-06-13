Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday took stock of the situation in the capital city of Ranchi after violence broke following Friday prayers and questioned the police officers over the lack of action against the agitators.

Notably, after the violence in Ranchi in which two people lost their lives, the district administration on Sunday said that police opened fire on protestors as a "last resort".

Governor Ramesh Bais summoned the Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police at Raj Bhawan and took detailed information from them about the incidents that happened in Ranchi.

"What information did the administration have about the proposed event, dharna, demonstration, procession and what arrangements did you make. You have IB, CID And what inputs did the special branch give?" the Governor asked.

"How many security personnel and magistrates were present during the procession? Why didn't you take any preventive action? Why did you not use water canon, rubber bullets and tear gas? There was no provision of these things there. Why?" asked the Governor.

"Director General of Police told, as per inputs given by IB, 150 people were expected to create chaos," he added.

The Governor also inquired about the number of FIRs registered and arrests made in the case.

He also instructed them to find out details of all protestors and those who were caught, make their names and addresses public, and make their hoardings by displaying their photographs at main places in the city so that the public could also identify them and help police.

"People who are spreading rumours through or in social media about these incidents, have you identified them and taken any action against them? All such people need to be identified and punished," said the Governor.

The Ranchi police on Monday said that a total of five people arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, June 10. The accused were identified as Mohd Arif alias Rinku Khan, Belal Ansari, Mohd Ashfaque, Mohd Anish and Mohd Danish Khan.

"Six named accused are under medical treatment. They are - Shahnawaz, Mohd Usman, Mohd Tabarak, Afsar Alam, Sarfaraz Alam and Saveer Ansari. A total of 42 locations have been raided till now," the police said.

Protest erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent. Internet services were suspended following the protest have now been restored.

The police said that it is scanning social media posts and taking preventive measures to stop the spread of rumours.

"Since the internet services have been restored, we are monitoring the situation across Jharkhand. Social media posts are under scan. We are also taking preventive measures to stop the spread of rumours. Necessary actions will be taken against rumour-mongers," said Jharkhand Police. (ANI)

