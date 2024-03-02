New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Saturday said rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan, whose house was razed in a demolition drive recently, has "now even refused" to accept a 2-BHK "MIG flat" of the DDA at Dilshad Garden area, close to his former residence.

Hassan -- who was part of the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation last year -- and his family are currently staying on the street near the rubble left behind after its demolition on February 28.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

DDA officials have previously offered Hassan to move to an EWS (economically weaker sections) flat at Narela, which is far from Khajoori Khas in northeast Delhi. Hassan had refused the offer, saying his roots are in Khajoori Khas but the place where he was being offered to live is far and unsafe.

In a statement, the DDA said, "Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner, whose illegal construction on a government land had been demolished by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 28.02.2024, has now even refused to take a two-bedroom and a living room MIG flat of DDA in Dilshad Garden, close to his place (site) of residence".

Also Read | Health Experts Emphasise Mental Health, Suggest Meeting Friends, Taking Time To Discuss Issues (Watch Videos).

Hassan was feted for being part of a team that had rescued 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November last year.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, as a special measure, "had asked DDA to provide him with alternate housing free of cost", the statement said.

The LG had done this, despite the fact that the structure that was razed, was "illegal and unauthorised" and the DDA had carried out the exercise in a legal manner for claiming public land, it said.

Wakeel, however, rejected the offer to move to a ready-to-move in flat at Narela "with some unsavoury comments about the location of Narela, where more than three thousands families are already living", and insisted for an accommodation close to his place where his "unauthorised residence" stood, the DDA said.

Upon coming to know of this, the LG again ordered for an Indian Red Cross Society-owned 2-BHK DDA flat in Dilshad Garden to be given to him on March 1. Dilshad Garden is in the vicinity of Wakeel's earlier "unauthorised house", the statement said.

However, Wakeel refused to accept this offer as well, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)