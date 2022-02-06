Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Nagpur division of the Central Railway zone has set up a first of its kind 'Restaurant on Wheels' outside Nagpur railway station.

"We had floated tenders to develop an old coach into a restaurant. It is being operated by Haldiram's. I hope people like it. We will open such restaurants in other districts also if it gets a good response," said Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division.

"The concept is NFR (non-fair revenue) in which you can monetise the assets or commercially utilize the assets. Hence we developed a coach into a restaurant," she added.

Speaking on the difficulties faced in setting up this unique restaurant, Khare said that it was a difficult task to get the coach on road from the tracks. "The process took time as there was a second wave and the third wave of COVID-19. However, we hope that the people like our idea," she stated.

Meanwhile, the customers visiting the restaurant praised this unique concept of an eatery inside a coach.

"We are liking it. It's a new concept. It's giving a feeling like we are having a meal in Maharaja Express," said Sunil Agarwal, a customer.

"The is a beautiful concept. Everything from food to beverages is available here. It feels like a three-star or five-star restaurant. I am feeling elated after coming here," said another customer Rizwan Khan. (ANI)

