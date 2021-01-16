Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Nearly 74 per cent of beneficiaries registered in Rajasthan for the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign have received their shots on Saturday, official data showed.

Against a set target of 16,613 health workers, 12,258 health workers were administered the vaccine.

Twenty-one AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases surfaced in the state on the first day with a maximum of five coming in from Alwar.

The vaccine was administered to 700 health workers in Ajmer, 670 in Alwar, 371 in Banswara, 242 in Baran, 214 in Barmer, 218 in Bharatpur, 527 in Bhilwara, 191 in Bikaner, 300 in Bundi, 302 in Chittorgarh, 237 in Churu, 205 in Dausa, 270 in Dholpur, 372 in Dungarpur, 329 in Ganganagar and 285 in Hanumangarh.

Besides, 1,303 in Jaipur, 108 in Jaisalmer, 293 in Jalore, 257 in Jhalawar, 229 in Jhunjhunu, 908 in Jodhpur, 355 in Karauli, 372 in Kota, 524 in Nagaur, 426 in Pali, 157 in Pratapgarh, 290 in Rajsamand, 200 in Sawai Madhopur, 242 in Sikar, 197 in Sirohi, 202 in Tonk and 762 in Udaipur got their jabs on the day.

The vaccination programme was conducted at 167 session sites in the state.

