New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate government intervention to address what he described as the "systematic exploitation of gig workers and platform delivery workers" across India.

In his letter, Jha said, "I am writing this letter on behalf of millions of gig and platform delivery workers across India, who are facing a severe crisis due to continuously deteriorating working conditions and the 'organised violation' of basic labour rights."

He referred to the nationwide flash strike by delivery workers on December 25, 2025, which "disrupted services in several cities, including Delhi, Karnataka, Hyderabad and Mumbai".

According to the RJD MP, the strike was not a spontaneous reaction but the result of prolonged exploitation, unsafe work practices, falling incomes, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

Jha further alleged, "Instead of engaging in dialogue on the workers' legitimate demands, several platform companies have arbitrarily resorted to ID blocking, algorithmic penalties, and deactivation."

Highlighting concerns over "10-minute delivery" models, Jha said gig workers are subjected to excessive working hours, declining per-order payments and complete algorithmic control without transparency or accountability.

He added that risks related to accidents, health, fuel costs, and vehicle maintenance are entirely borne by workers, while companies avoid responsibility by branding them as "partners" rather than employees.

"Given the seriousness of the situation, it is essential that the government intervenes immediately so that India's digital economy is based on the values of justice, security, and dignity, rather than an architecture of exploitation, and that a meaningful initiative is launched towards a sensitive national law for gig and platform workers," he added.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Telangana Minister Vivek Venkatswamy backed the gig workers' demand, stating, "I urge the central government to have a roundtable conference between the aggregators and the gig workers and see that the interests of the gig workers are protected. Gig workers have no job security and no access to medical facilities. Their demands need to be looked into." (ANI)

