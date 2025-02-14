Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has seized cheap alcohol, worth about Rs 14 lakh, packed in bottles of reputed brands in Thane district and arrested three persons, an official said on Friday.

The seizure from Shahapur and Karjat talukas was made on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Altercation, Spends Several Hours With Body Before Walking Into Police Station To Report Crime.

The department had received a tip that liquor brought from Daman and Goa was being repackaged in bottles of expensive brands, the official said.

Following an operation led by inspector D R Parab, the officials seized 126 boxes of counterfeit liquor valued at Rs 13.81 lakh and took three persons into custody, the official added.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Poisons Her 3 Children in Odhav Before Ending Life, 2 Daughters Survive As Suicide Note Reveals ‘Discord’ With Husband and In-Laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)