New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) S Kishore was on Friday re-employed by the Centre for three more months, beyond January 31 as the chairman of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), a Personnel Ministry order said.

He is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (retired) officer of West Bengal cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of re-employment of Kishore, as the chairman, SSC on contract basis for a period of three months beyond January 31, 2024 or until further orders, it said.

He was in February 2022 appointed as the SSC chief. Kishore was then re-employed to the post on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation (January 31, 2023) i.e. up to January 31, 2024.

