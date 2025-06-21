Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Rajasthan over its handling of the "suicide case" of Dr Rakesh Bishnoi, a third-year resident doctor at Jodhpur's SN Medical College, and also slammed it over law and order situation in the state.

He also slammed the BJP government over action against party leaders Abhimanyu Poonia and Nirmal Choudhary who had been agitating with the family.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

"A doctor committed suicide and even when his statement before the death is on record, the (state) government did not take any action. The family of the doctor and opposition workers are asking for justice... While the case was resolved last night, such spiteful action is wrong. It is not right when the police detain the protestors under the government's pressure," he said.

Sachin Pilot said that if the state government thinks that Congress workers can be demoralised by such actions, it is wrong. He said protesting against injustice is a democratic right.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

"The police is detaining people. Such politics is not good. The law and order situation in bad. There are incidents in every district, there are incidents of loot, violence against women, this has become a trend. The state government should give priority to law and order and fix accountability," he said.

Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had slammed police action against Poonia and Choudhary.

He termed the police action of taking them into custody as "unjust" and "against democratic norms".

"The state government first did not listen to the relatives of Dr Bishnoi and when people's representatives agitated with them for justice, cases filed against them," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"People's representatives have a right to raise issues of people. They should be released," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)