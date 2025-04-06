Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad visited the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya along with his family on the occasion of Ram Navami. Awadhesh Prasad said that he wished for the happiness and prosperity of the citizens of the country.

"...Today, I, along with my family, offered prayers to Lord Ram. We wished for the happiness and prosperity for the citizens of the country. I bow down to the people of the country...", Awadhesh Prasad told ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' at the Gorakhanth temple on the occasion of Ram Navami - the last day of Chaitra Navratri. Speaking after the Pujan, Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Ram Navami and highlighted the significance of 'Maatri Shakti' in Indian culture.

"I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Ram Navami. It's my fortune that I did kanya pujan. Devotion towards 'Maatri Shakti' is rooted in Indian culture, and we see it during the Navratris," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Raising his voice against gender based discrimination, CM Yogi Adityanath said it is everyone's responsibility not to differentiate between girls and boys.

"It is everyone's responsibility to not differentiate between sons and daughters, there should be no discrimination between men and women. Only then will we be able to fulfil India's tradition." Yogi Adityanath said.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. (ANI)

