Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg on Saturday reviewed the layout plan for proper movement of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and its passage from strong rooms to counting centers which would be moved for counting on December 8.

Garg also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangement at strong rooms housing EVMs and VVPAT machines in Himachal Pradesh.

Garg, who is on a four-day trip to Sirmour, Solan and Bilaspur districts, inspected strong rooms and counting centres at Sarahan and Nahan in the Pachhad and Nahan Assembly segments.

"I also met some representatives of the candidates who seem to be satisfied with the security arrangements around the strong rooms and counting centres," Garg said.

Garg also reviewed the layout plan for the movement of EVMs and their passage from strong rooms to counting centres which is scheduled on December 8.

"There are five strong rooms in Sirmour district and all are being monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras," he said.

Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 with much enthusiasm in a festive colourful environment, braving cold weather and snow in many places, reporting 75.6% voter turnout and thus breaking the 2017 record.

The lowest polling percentage of 62.53 % was in Shimla AC at the end of the poll, an official statement said on Monday.

Though 75.6% voter turnout is the highest till now for Himachal Pradesh, higher participation from urban areas could have helped achieve a higher record-breaking turnout.

Voter Turnout in Shimla was not only the lowest in the State (62.53%) but declined by 1.4% than the last election in 2017.

Urban Shimla's important localities like government colonies recorded the lowest voter turnout in the range of 50% pulling down Shimla's assembly constituency voter turnout to the lowest in the State.

The average turnout in urban areas was recorded to be around 8% lower than voters' turnout recorded in rural constituencies, said an official statement.It was seen as if the voters of certain sections in Shimla, Solan, Kasumpti, and Dharamshala, had stepped out this time with equal zeal, the state could have witnessed a better poll percentage.

Women's voter turnout in the current elections was roughly 4.5% higher than male voter turnout, and even approximately 2% higher than total voter turnout.

While 76.8 per cent of female voters exercised their right to franchise, comparatively only 72.4 per cent of males voted on November 12, the records show. The world's highest polling booth, Tashigang (15265 ft), recorded cent per cent voting despite the adverse weather conditions, showing a way to other parts of the State. Chasak Bhatori in Bharmaur AC in Chamba recorded a turnout of 75.26% despite a walking distance of 14 Km, at a height of 11948ft.

Average voter turnout in 85 polling stations set up above 10000 ft is close to the state average, despite all odds. Not to forget, the brave, dedicated and hardworking polling teams made this possible. More than 50,000 personnel were mobilized to achieve this spectacular achievement of Himachal Pradesh, officials said. (ANI)

