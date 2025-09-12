New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday questioned why the year-round blanket ban on firecrackers should apply only to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and not the entire country, saying it is the right of all citizens to have pollution-free air.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran orally expressed the need to explore a pan-India ban on firecrackers.

The right to pollution-free air is for all citizens and not just those residing in Delhi-NCR, observed the bench.

"If citizens in NCR are entitled to pollution-free air, then why not people of other cities? Just because this is the capital city and the Supreme Court is situated in this area, it should not mean only they get pollution-free air," the bench said.

CJI Gavai further added, "I was in Amritsar last winter, and the pollution was worse than in Delhi. Whatever policy has to be there, it has to be on a pan-India basis. We can't give special treatment to Delhi because they are elite citizens of the country. If firecrackers are to be banned, then let them be banned throughout the country."

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the issue of green crackers was already being examined by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) with scientific consultations underway.

The bench asked Centre to seek a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on September 22.

The apex court was hearing the case relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including firecrackers and stubble burning. (ANI)

